Butyl Acetate (BAC) Market Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players by | 2025

The market for butyl acetate (BAC or butac), which primarily is a colorless flammable liquid ester with fragrance, is flourishing on the back of the prosperity of its various end-use industries such as building and construction and automotive. In addition to that, butyl acetate is now frequently used as synthetic fruit flavoring agent for the manufacturing of food products such as cheese, ice creams, bakery products, and candles. It also is used as a raw material for the production of cosmetics, industrial adhesives, and certain coating. Consequently, as each of these industries touch new peaks in the near future, the demand in the global butyl acetate market is anticipated to increment at a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on the global butyl acetate market is a comprehensive assessment of the current potential and future prospects as far as demand is concerned, providing figurative evaluations and estimations, projecting aspects that the vendors of this market must concentrate on to earn maximum profits. The report comprises of an executive summary on how the demand has evolved in the global butyl acetate market and where it is headed, in-depth analysis of factors that will define the demand during the aforementioned forecast period, segmentations, regional and country-wide demand assessment, and a dedicated chapter on the competitive landscape, wherein several prominent vendors have been analyzed for their product portfolio, market share, business strategies, and geographical presence. The report aspires to act a reliable business tool for its targeted audiences such as manufacturers of butyl acetate, suppliers and distributors, research organizations, and government agencies.

Global Butyl Acetate Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for butyl acetate has been swelling consistently, aggressively during peak season for solvents. In addition to that, increasing usage of water-based coatings by the building and constructing industry as well as growing demand for automotive paints are also reflecting positively on the market. A number of cosmetic products and adhesives are now also produced using butyl acetate, which is further providing traction to the market. Butyl acetate is now a common solvent for the manufacturing of textiles, plastics, artificial leathers, as an extractant for oils & pharmaceuticals and as an ingredient for perfumes & synthetic flavors. On the other hand, hazardous issues pertaining to the production of butyl acetate and the need to continuously monitor the exposure level are obstructing the market from attaining its true potential.

Application-wise, the butyl acetate market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, plasticizers, perfumery and flavors, electrical, and others, whereas end use bifurcation of the market can be done into the industries of homebuilding and automotive.

Global Butyl Acetate Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific, driven by the emerging economy of China, is currently the most lucrative region in the BAC market. There are a number of prominent producers of butyl acetate who hail from China and are gaining strong demand from prospering building and constructing industry in the region. As far as the U.S. butyl acetate market is concerned, the Hurricane Harvey has caused significant damage that in turn is expected to provide momentum as transportation logistics improve in the near future. Over in the European region, a number of companies are expected to recover the demand since the end of thanksgiving and Christmas holidays in the near year 2018.

Global Butyl Acetate Market: Competitive Landscape

The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, BASF-PETRONAS, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, INEOS Oxide Ltd, and Yangtze River Acetyls are some of the key companies currently ahead of the curve in the global butyl acetate market.