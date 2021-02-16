Cellulose Acetate Market Growth Potential, Production, Consumption Analysis Forecast to 2024 | Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation & Acordis Cellulostic Fibers Inc

The major growth drivers identified in the cellulose acetate market are the rise in demand for cellulose acetate, growth in emerging economies, and technological advancements in various applications. The rise in demand of the natural plastic due to its properties including good toughness, glossy shine, lustrous texture, and high transparency is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

On the basis of product, the global cellulose acetate market is categorized into cellulose acetate tow, cellulose acetate flakes, and cellulose acetate filament. Cellulose acetate tow holds largest share in the market. This tow is widely used to in manufacturing of cigarette filters that reduces overall tar and nicotine intake during cigarette consumption.

Growing adoption of the tow in the cigarette is expected to boost the market as it is comparatively efficient than cotton, paper, and polypropylene.

Some of the major players operating in the global cellulose acetate market are Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Acordis Cellulostic Fibers Inc, Sappi limited, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Borregaard, Rotuba, Rhodia Acetow GmbH, and Primester.

