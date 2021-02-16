Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market 2018-2028: Growth Opportunities, Current and Projected Market Size, Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Clinical chemistry is the part of clinical pathology dealing with the analysis and evaluation of body fluids which plays significant role in the diagnosis and therapeutics of various diseases. Clinical chemistry analyzers are used for various pathology testing. The clinical chemistry analyzers have extensive scope of application in hospitals, academic institutions, commercial laboratories, blood banks, cancer research centers and other medical institutions. Clinical chemistry analyzers works on the principles of photometric testing, colorimetric testing, latex agglutination, ion-selective potentiometry to analyze samples of blood, urine, serum, plasma, and other body fluids.

Clinical chemistry analyzers have wide range of application in various types of clinical laboratories, to test for analytes present in body fluids such as electrolytes, cholesterol, calcium, glucose, proteins, and enzymes. Also clinical analyzers are important in monitoring diseases such as cancer, HIV, STD, hepatitis, kidney conditions, fertility, thyroid problems, metabolic functions, and diabetes. Drugs-abuse testing is another significant application of clinical chemistry analyzer. Wide range of applications and introduction of new technologies is expected to fuel the growth of clinical chemistry analyzer market to exponential heights in near future.

Key Manufacturers are Focussing on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers with Advanced Modelling Features

Rapid growth in the diagnostics market, increase in healthcare spending, and increase in lifestyle diseases will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing awareness for preventative healthcare, increase in aging population, rise in chemical rental agreements and the high demand for laboratory automation will fuel the growth of clinical chemistry analyzer market. All of these factors play pivotal role in supporting the growth of the market.

The innovations in clinical chemistry analyzer involve advanced modeling & parameter estimation, better resolution, advanced pattern recognition, computer-assisted interpretation, and artificial intelligence. Improvements in clinical chemistry analyzers will be contemporary with the development of new examines, further improving care of patient. Manufacturers are adapting analyzers for use in smaller laboratories as well as in a large hospital, or in the field. As software capabilities are developing, clinical chemistry analyzers will be able to offer increased testing speed and degree of automation.

However, the critical restraints of the clinical chemistry analyzer market are the lengthy, rigorous and time-consuming process of approval of devices and high capital cost.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market: Segmentation

The global clinical chemistry analyzers market can be segmented on the basis of the type of tests, product type and end users.

On the basis of types of tests, the clinical chemistry analyzer market can be segmented into liver panels, primary metabolic panels, electrolyte panels, thyroid function panels, lipid profiles, renal profiles, and specialty chemicals testing.

By product type, the clinical chemistry analyzer market can be further divided into analyzers, reagents and others.

On the basis of end use, clinical chemistry analyzers are segmented into academic research institutes, hospitals and, diagnostic laboratories.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The key players functioning in the clinical chemistry analyzer market are-

Abbott Diagnostics

Horiba Ltd

Mindray Medical International Ltd

Beckman Coulter

Elitech Group

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market: Regional Overview

Referring to the demand of clinical chemistry analyzer, North America region dominates the market due to government initiatives and execution of practice guidelines by healthcare organizations. Strong presence of leading manufacturers of clinical chemistry analyzers in North America and Europe, high R&D investment by global players are boosting the growth of clinical chemistry analyzers market. Rapid adoption of clinical chemistry analyzers for various applications is also resulting in high growth of the market. Europe is expected to witness a major share in the clinical chemistry analyzers market owing to high awareness towards preventive care and high spend on healthcare by governments of the countries in Europe.