Cosmetic Antioxidants Market By Production, Consumption Status and Prospects Analysis by 2024 | BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Lonza Group, Eastman Chemical Company, SEPPIC, Wacker Chemie AG

The increasing use of natural antioxidants in cosmetic products has expanded cosmetic antioxidants market prospects. With premature aging being a growing concern, the market is experiencing a robust fillip which is leading to the higher consumption of these cosmetics products. Hence, the significant increase in adoption of anti-wrinkle creams and lotions to overcome aging is forming a major trend in the cosmetic antioxidants market.

The major restraint identified in the cosmetic antioxidants market is the high cost of natural antioxidants and growing concerns regarding the use of synthetic antioxidants.

APAC is the largest consumer of cosmetic antioxidants in the market and expected to register the highest growth in the market. This can be attributed to the increasing population, increasing purchasing power of consumers, increasing awareness are the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the global cosmetic antioxidants market are BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Lonza Group, Eastman Chemical Company, SEPPIC, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Dr. Straetmans GmbH, Kemin Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.



