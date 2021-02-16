Cyber Security Industry 2019-2024: Attractive Market Growth Opportunities with Top Key Players- Risk Vision, Safer Social, Webroot Software, TitanHQ, Netikus.net, Horangi Cyber Security and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Cyber Security Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from attack, damage or unauthorized access. In a computing context, the term security implies cybersecurity. The cyber security industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in many country, and high-end products mainly from USA.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in USA and China. USA has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Cisco, Oracle, Dell both have perfect products. As to USA, the Cisco has become a global leader. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Risk Vision

Safer Social

Webroot Software

TitanHQ

Netikus.net

Horangi Cyber Security

Netwrix

Trend Micro

HelpSystems

TulipControls

Synopsys

Avanan

F-Secure

Centrify

Zartech

Darktrace

Akamai Technologies

Fidelis Cybersecurity

FourV Systems

Symantec

Techefix

According to this study, over the next five years the Cyber Security market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 180 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cyber Security market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cyber Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-premise

Cloud-based



Segmentation by application:

SMBs

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cyber Security market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cyber Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cyber Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cyber Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

