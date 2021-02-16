Demand for Mobile Health Fitness Sensors Market to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

A sensor is an electronic device that measures the physical quantity and converts the data into observable form. Sensors have their applications in various industries such as safety and control, telecom, healthcare, vehicle security and others. Mobile health and fitness sensors refer to the sensors that are used in healthcare industry for measuring various body parameters such as temperature, pressure, blood glucose level and others. Mobile health and fitness sensors help in collecting the healthcare-related data and maintaining their electronic records. Mobile health and fitness sensors market is growing at a significant rate due to various advantageous features offered with use of mobile health and fitness sensors, for instance reduction in errors, more accurate results, less time consuming and others. On the basis of product type, mobile health and fitness sensors market can be segmented into temperature sensor, pressure sensor, speed sensor, level/position sensor, gas sensor and others.

North America dominates the global market for mobile health and fitness sensors due to improved healthcare facilities and broad technical applications of mobile health and fitness sensors in the region. Asia, followed by the Europe, is expected to experience high growth rate in next few years in global mobile health and fitness sensors market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing mobile health and fitness sensors markets in Asian region. Some of the key driving forces for mobile health and fitness sensors market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, improvement in the healthcare facilities and rising government funding.

Some of the major factors that are driving the global market for mobile health and fitness sensors are increasing prevalence of lifestyle related diseases and increasing awareness about the availability of improved healthcare treatments. In addition, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, rising government initiatives and raising investments from healthcare IT players are some of the key factors driving the growth for global mobile health and fitness sensors market. However, interoperability issues and high maintenance and service expenses are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global mobile health and fitness sensors market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for mobile health and fitness sensors market. Innovation of some new products with focus on better efficiency is expected to offer good opportunity for the global mobile health and fitness sensors market. In addition, broaden application of mobile health and fitness sensors would develop opportunity for global mobile health and fitness sensors market. However, high cost involved and lack of standardization among health and fitness devices could lead a challenge for global mobile health and fitness sensors market. Some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global mobile health and fitness sensors market are increasing demand for combo sensors which can be used to measure different body activities using single device. In addition, it has been observed that companies have been involved in R&D for new products with better efficiency, more accurate results and added features. Also, it has been observed that the decreasing size of sensors has led to an increase in the demand for implantable sensors. Some of the major companies dealing in the global mobile health and fitness sensors market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare and Medtronic. Some of the other companies having significant presence in the global mobile health and fitness sensors market are Fujitsu, Honeywell International, Acute Technology, OMRON, RF Technologies and LifeScan.

