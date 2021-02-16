Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Projected to Reach US$922.6 mn by 2024

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Snapshot

The global market for dental membranes and bone graft substitutes is poised to present a remarkable incremental opportunity over the course of the forecast period, driven by the rising incidence in dental diseases and a constant increase in geriatric population.

The first half of the forecast period will prove to be moderately challenging for the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market owing to the fact that products by several companies will have reached a phase of maturity. However, by 2020, new products and materials are expected to enter the market, presenting strong scope for future growth.Exhibiting a strong CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is expected to rise from a value of US$419 mn in 2015 to US$922.6 mn by 2024.

Dental Clinics Enjoy Preference over other End Users

Based on product, the global market has been bifurcated into dental membrane and bone graft substitutes. Bone graft substitutes account for the dominant share in the market. Within this segment, allograft holds a strong position owing to easily acceptance by the body and its biocompatibility. Resorbable membranes take the lead in the dental membranes market.

Dental clinics are the leading end users of dental membranes and bone graft substitutes, accounting for a 50.9% share by 2024. Dental clinics are convenient, easy to access, and are preferred by patients for minor dental problems. This is expected to enable the segment to register a high growth rate by the end of 2024.

By material, the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is segmented into hydrogel, collagen, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), human cells source, other species, hydroxyapatite (HA), and tricalcium phosphate (TCP). Human cells sources hold the dominant share with an estimate share of 56.0% in 2015.

Europe Takes the Lead in Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Europe dominates the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market, with a share of 27.8% in 2016. Rapid innovation in technology, increasing geriatric population, and high R&D expenditure are attributed to the growth of this market. According to the European Federation of Periodontology, around 30% of the population in Europe suffers from periodontal disease. These factors collectively drive the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market in the region.

North America is also a key market for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, approximately 64.7 million Americans have periodontitis. The region also has the highest prevalence of dental diseases among children, which presents an increase in the number of patients requiring dental treatment. This, in turn, drives the demand for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit strong growth in the coming years. According to the UN, Japan has the highest geriatric population. Older people have a higher susceptibility to dental diseases, which is likely to increase the demand for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes. Growing awareness regarding oral health in countries such as China and India is also likely to support APAC market.

Key companies in the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market include Geistlich Holding, Zimmer Dental Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp, DENTSPLY Implants, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct LLC., Collagen Matrix, NovaBone India, and Maxigen Biotech Inc.