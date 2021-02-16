Diaphragm Pump Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Diaphragm Pump Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Diaphragm pumps are categorized as positive displacement pumps that are used mainly in industrial applications, which involve pumping and lifting of heavy fluids, such as sludge, slurry, or mud. Sludge is a semi-solid slurry that is produced following the treatment of wastewater treatment or as a settled suspension from numerous industrial process.

The availability of low-cost labor and raw material will result in the increased number of companies investing in starting manufacturing plants in India. This will lead to the growth of the manufacturing and process industry which in turn, will lead to the rise in demand for the chemical and petrochemicals industries that include methanol, ethylene, or fertilizer production plants. These production plants have a high requirement for diaphragm pumps in various applications such as for transferring fluids from one process to another. Moreover, the country allows 100% FDI in the sector, which will also aid in the growth of the industry and will increase the demand for diaphragm pumps.

This market study estimates that in terms of geography, APAC will account for more than 37% shares of the global diaphragm pump market by 2020 and will also dominate this market throughout the forecast period. Rapid urbanization has led to the rise in growth of the urban population, which has increased the demand for sustainable energy, fresh water, and agricultural and processed food products. This, in turn, will lead to the growth of several process industries such as wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals who are major end-users of industrial diaphragm pumps.

The global Diaphragm Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diaphragm Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diaphragm Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dover

Flowserve

LEWA

Xylem

Grundfos

Alltech Dosieranlagen

Blue-White Industries

DEPAMU Pump Technology

EMEC

ProMinent Dosiertechnik

SEEPEX

SEKO

SPX

Verderair

Watson-Marlow Fluid technology

Pump Solutions

Tapflo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air operated diaphragm pumps (AODD)

Electric driven diaphragm pumps (EODD)

Piston diaphragm pumps

Segment by Application

Chemical

Food and beverage

Oil and gas

Pharmaceutical

Water treatment

Table Of Contents:

1 Diaphragm Pump Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diaphragm Pump

1.2 Diaphragm Pump Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Diaphragm Pump Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Air operated diaphragm pumps (AODD)

1.2.3 Electric driven diaphragm pumps (EODD)

1.2.4 Piston diaphragm pumps

1.3 Diaphragm Pump Segment by Application

1.3.1 Diaphragm Pump Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Food and beverage

1.3.4 Oil and gas

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Water treatment

1.4 Global Diaphragm Pump Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Diaphragm Pump Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Diaphragm Pump Market Size

1.5.1 Global Diaphragm Pump Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Diaphragm Pump Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Diaphragm Pump Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Diaphragm Pump Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Diaphragm Pump Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Diaphragm Pump Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Diaphragm Pump Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Diaphragm Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diaphragm Pump Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Diaphragm Pump Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7.1.1 Dover Diaphragm Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Diaphragm Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Dover Diaphragm Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Flowserve

7.2.1 Flowserve Diaphragm Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Diaphragm Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Flowserve Diaphragm Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LEWA

7.3.1 LEWA Diaphragm Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Diaphragm Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LEWA Diaphragm Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Xylem

7.4.1 Xylem Diaphragm Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Diaphragm Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Xylem Diaphragm Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Grundfos

7.5.1 Grundfos Diaphragm Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Diaphragm Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Grundfos Diaphragm Pump Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

