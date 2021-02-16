Digital Inspection Market Geography And Key Vendors By 2025 OMRON Group, Hexagon AB, GE Healthcare, ZEISS Group, & More

The Digital Inspection Market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Digital Inspection Market accounted for USD 17.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample PDF of Market Report

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the digital inspection market in the next 8 years. Digital inspection offers real time video inspection for gross imaging, quality control, teaching, electronics inspection, forensics and assembly. It also delivers non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment and solutions consisting remote visual inspection, eddy current, radiography, computed tomography, ultrasound and hardness testing products. This technology is majorly used in sectors comprising automotive, manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defense, food and pharmaceuticals and others. Expansion in technology over traditional methods is one of the factors which are fueling the market lucratively. Top players operating in the global digital inspection market consist of

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

HEXAGON

Nikon

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

Carl Zeiss

Basler AG

National Instruments

Applied Technical Services

Olympus Corporation

Others: Zetec, Inc., Mitutoyo America Corporation, Cognex Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, OMRON Corporation, Gom, Shining 3D Tech, iPromar and Fprimec Solutions among others. The global digital inspection market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

For instance Olympus Corporation launched MX63 and MX63L industrial microscopes for inspection of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs) in July 2017.

This helps in effective defects detection which was earlier difficult to find using past observation techniques. Another example which helps in driving the digital inspection market is increasing adoption of industrial automation rapidly.

In 2016, globally, shipments of industrial robots were about 294,000 units, which came up from159, 000 in 2012, as stated by Statista. This is significantly driving the market demand over the past few years.

Get TOC of Full Report

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising adoption of industrial automation

Growing awareness with respect to safety and quality standards

Adaption of modern technology over traditional methods

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies

High system and deployment costs

Segmentation:

The global digital inspection market is segmented based on

Offering

Technology

Dimension

End-user and geographical segments

Based on offering, the global digital inspection market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of technology, the global digital inspection market is segmented into

Machine vision

Ndt and metrology

NDT are sub segmented into visual inspection, radiography, ultrasonic and eddy current.

On the basis of dimension, the global digital inspection market is segmented into

2 Dimensions

3 Dimensions

On the basis of end-user, the global digital inspection market is segmented into

Electronics And Semiconductor

Automotive

Aerospace And Defense

Manufacturing

Public Infrastructure

Oil And Gas

Energy

Food And Pharmaceuticals

Others

Other segment consists of

Glass

Rubber

Plastics, and Polymers

Printing

Wood

Paper

Pulp

Based on geography, the global digital inspection market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

the global digital inspection market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization and Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com