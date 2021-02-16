Drug Tester Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints and Technology

Drug tester is used to provide technical analysis of a biological specimen, such as sweat, blood, breath, hair, urine and other biological samples. The drug tester is also used to determine the presence or absence of the parent drug or their metabolites. These are widely used in hospitals, educational institutes, and colleges.

Drug testing has a significant role to play in various industries for example, when applying for employment in airline industries, federal transportation, railways, and workplaces where public security is of high importance. Furthermore, the drug testers are also widely used in sports industry to determine quantity of illegal or performance boosting drugs such as diuretics, recombinant human growth hormone, anabolic steroids, and others. Some of the significant illegal drugs include cannabis, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine, and ecstasy. The demand for the drug tester is rapidly increasing for the urine sample testing due to the cost associated with the urine drug tester is relatively low and affordable along with that it gives a reliable result. The drug tester tests the samples in two segments which includes the primary and confirmatory test. In the primary analysis, the immunoassay toxicity testing method is used, and in the confirmatory test, the Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry test is used for testing the drug samples. This drug tester determines the presence of the drug and the quantity of the drug, these factors are boosting the growth of the drug tester at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Presence of Government funding in various countries fuelling the growth of drug tester market

The key factors driving the growth of the drug tester market is the regulation and strict laws against drug consumption in various countries. Major Economies such as US, Europe have stringent laws against the consumption of drugs and governments in these countries are financially supporting the manufacturers of drug testers. These factors are fuelling the growth of drug testers market.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8809

Global Drug Tester Market: Segmentation

The global drug tester market is segmented on the basis of sample type, by product type, by technology, by end use, and by the region.

Segmented on the basis of sample type:

Urine

Oral fluid

Blood

Breath

Other (hair)

Segmented on the basis of product type:

Analytical Instruments Oral Fluid Sample Analyzers Mass spectrometer Breathalyzer

Kits Cassette Cup Dip Card Test Strips Sweat Patch Others



Segmented on the basis of Technology:

Presence Detection

Quantification

Segmented on the basis of End Use:

Laboratories

Workplaces and Private Sectors

Forensic Departments

Federal Departments

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Global Drug Tester Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the drug tester market are: Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu, Drägerwerk. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd., HYCOR Biomedical, DR. FOOKE – Achterrath Laboratorien GmbH, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8809

Global Drug Tester Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the government with significant economies such as North America, China, and Germany are capturing the largest market share in the drug tester market, for determining the illegal drugs and unlawful drugs usage in the countries. The market share of North America is followed by Europe, owing to strict actions taken by the government regarding the drugs and the alcohol consumption is efficiently driving the drug tester market. Along with that, the APEJ is also expected to witness a high growth rate in the coming years, with India and China being the fastest growing market in the region. In developing countries, there is a large number of drug addicts and patients facing vigorous problems with health issues is driving the growth of the drug tester market. Also, in MEA due to advanced drug and alcohol testing machine, there is ease of detection of the drugs in the body, is driving the drug tester market.