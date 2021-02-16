English Language Training (ELT) Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “English Language Training (ELT) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “English Language Training (ELT) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The English Language Training (ELT) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

English Language Teaching is based on the idea that the goal of language acquisition is communicative competence. It adopts concepts, techniques and methods in classroom for recognizing and managing the communicative needs of the language learners.

This report focuses on the global English Language Training (ELT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the English Language Training (ELT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Disney

EF Education First

iTutor Group

New Oriental Education & Technology

Pearson

Teach Away

VIPKID

DaDa

Qkids

Gogokid

51Talk

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2C

B2B

B2G

Market segment by Application, split into

K12

Adult

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global English Language Training (ELT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the English Language Training (ELT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of English Language Training (ELT) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Continued….