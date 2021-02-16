Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Extensive Application of Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market – Food & Beverages, Automotive, Oil & gas and Aerospace” to its huge collection of research reports.



Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services are majorly used in food & beverages sector to test the quality of food products to improve productivity and preserve consumers health.

In 2018, the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection, and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intertek Group

AsureQuality

Dekra

Bureau Veritas

Underwriters Laboratories

SGS Group

ALS

Lloyd’s Register Group

Element Materials Technology

ASTM International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Oil & gas

Aerospace

Textile

Telecommunication

Automation

Medical devices

Defence

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Testing, Inspection, and Certification are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.