Flock Adhesives Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023

The flock adhesives are mainly used for the production of flawless and smoother finish inside a substrate. The flock adhesive technique delivers an exceedingly homogenous completion that can even be modified by the particular necessities. Utilizing longer, more slender textures creates a softer surface, while utilizing shorter and thicker strands results in a brush-like surface. They can likewise be effectively painted and offer a gap free surface, which gives run glues leeway over existing cement and joining advancements. The widespread adaptability of flock adhesives has prompted their broad use in the various industrial sectors. While flock coating or covering doesn’t offer much extension to deliver fine distinctions in the printed or semitone-based shading pattern, it is exceedingly valuable in making a smooth plain print over a wide scope of substrates. This is the significant driver for the global flock adhesives market. The global flock adhesives market is projected to reach USD 3,275 million by the year 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global flock adhesives market on the basis of its type is segmented as solvent borne and waterborne. Based on its application, the market is divided into textile, automotive, paper and packaging, printing and others. On the basis of its type, the market is bifurcated into acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global flock adhesives market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Union Ink (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), International Coatings Company (U.S.), KISSEL + WOLF GmbH (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Lord Corporation (U.S.), Stahl Holdings BV (The Netherlands), DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), Bostik SA (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global flock adhesives market.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 List of Assumptions

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Surging Demand for Both Passenger and Commercial vehicles

4.2.2 High Demand for Flock Adhesives from Asia Pacific Region

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Growing Demand for Low-VOC, Green, and Sustainable Flock Adhesives

4.5 Trend

4.5.1 Growing Demand in Textile Industry

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Flock Adhesive Producers

5.1.3 Distribution Channel

5.1.4 Application

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitute

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Supplier

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyer

6 Global Flock Adhesive Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water Borne

6.3 Solvent Borne

7 Global Flock Adhesive Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acrylic

7.3 Epoxy

7.4 Polyurethane

7.5 Other

8 Global Flock Adhesive Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Textile

8.4 Paper & Packaging

8.5 Printing

8.6 Other

Continued……

