Foam Tray 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.52% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global foam tray market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Foam Tray Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DuPont

• Novipax

• Reynolds Group Holdings

• Sealed Air

Other prominent vendors

• Anchor Packaging

• Berry Global

• Coveris

• Dart Container Corporation

• D&W Fine Pack

• Ecopax

• Genpak

• Placon

• Sirap Gema SpA

Market driver

• Increasing food safety issues

Market challenge

• Environmental effects of plastic

Market trend

• Demand for small sized or single serving packs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global foam tray market by application

• Global foam tray market by application in food packaging

• Global foam tray market by application in industrial packaging

• Global foam tray market by application in pharmaceutical packaging

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

• Global foam tray market by material

• Global foam tray market by material by polystyrene

• Global foam tray market by material by polyethylene

• Global foam tray market by material by polypropylene

• Global foam tray market by material by polyester

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size and forecast

• APAC – market size and forecast

• EMEA – market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Demand for small sized or single serving packs

• Growth of biodegradable trays

• Consolidation of players in the market

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive Scenario

• DuPont

• Novipax

• Reynolds Group Holdings

• Sealed Air

..…..Continued