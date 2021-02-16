Global Beer Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Beer Market

Beer is generally prepared using four basic ingredients-malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast, and undergoes the process of fermentation over a certain period of time. In addition, flavoring ingredients, such as herbs and fruits, are used in beer. There are various types of beers available in the market; among which, ale and lager are the two most commercially consumed beers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TsingTao

INDIO

Heineken

Coors Light

Brahma

Hardin

Yanjing

Skol

Budweiser

Bud Light

Snow

Kindfisher

STROHS

TECATE

MGD

To be considered a premium product, beer has to be made with high-quality ingredients, expensively priced than regular products, and the brand should have a long heritage and history. Also, consumers associate high alcohol content with premium beers. The demand for premium products rises with the increase in the consumers’ spending power. To cater to this rising demand, vendors are developing new premium product offerings, which in turn, will aid the beer market growth.

The global Beer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

Malt

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

On-trade

Specialist retailers

Convenience stores

