Biobank is a biorepository for the preservation and collection of biological material used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Depending on the aims of research, different biobanks store different kinds of samples such as tissues, blood, serum, DNA, and RNA.
The classification of Biobanking includes Equipment and Consumable. The proportion of Equipment in 2015 is about 41.42% and the proportion keeps steady.
The Application of Biobanking is Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks and Population Biobanks. The most proportion of Biobanking is Population Biobanks and the consumption in 2015 is 849.17 M USD. Tissue Biobanks is the second and the consumption in 2015 is 676.22 M USD
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.90% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.09%. China consumption market share is about4.84%.
The market is relatively dispersion. Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group are the leaders of the industry, they together with 32.28% market and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
In 2018, the global Biobanking market size was 2430 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3820 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Biobanking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biobanking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Beckman Coulter
Thermo Fisher
Panasonic
Sigma-Aldrich
SOL Group
Promega
BD
Brooks Life Science
QIAGEN
Tecan Group
Lifeline Scientific
So-Low
LVL Technologies
DNA Genotek
Micronic
Askion
Biolife Solutions
Cryo Bio System
BioRep
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Equipment
Consumable
Market segment by Application, split into
Virtual Biobanks
Tissue Biobanks
Population Biobanks
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Biobanking Manufacturers
Biobanking Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Biobanking Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
