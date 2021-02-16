Global Caustic Soda Market Growing at 3.7% CAGR by 2020-TMR

The growing demand for chemical products and chemical-based processes has transformed the global chemical market into a mammoth industry. From a valuation of nearly US$170 billion in the 1970s, the global chemical market has jumped to a valuation of nearly US$4 trillion by 2010. Incessantly increasing demand for chemicals offers an excellent growth prospects for many industries such as consumer goods, medicines, and agriculture, yet the rising level of pollution linked with the use, manufacture, and disposal of chemicals has emerged as a huge concern for the industry. In this scenario, the way chemicals are managed will play a key role in the development of many chemical industries in the near future.

With the help of a lucid chapter-wise format, combined with a number of graphical data elements, the report presents a thorough analysis of the global market for caustic soda. Caustic soda is a strong chemical base, which finds applications in the manufacture of textiles, paper and pulp, alumina, and soaps and detergents. It is also used for food processing, water treatment, and petroleum and natural gas processing purposes. The report studies the implications of demand for downstream products such as paper and pulp, alumina, soaps, and detergents on the overall global demand for caustic soda.

The report contains data gathered with the help of a number of primary and secondary research approaches, and makes use of industry-leading analytical tools. Based on elemental information regarding the global caustic soda market, the report is a valuable guiding document for managers, business strategists and other stakeholders of the caustic soda market.

Overview of the Global Caustic Soda Market

In the year 2013, the global market for caustic soda had a net valuation of US$30.82 billion. Developing at a 3.7% CAGR between 2014 and 2020, the market is expected to rise to US$39.75 billion by 2020. Rising concerns regarding ill-effects of mercury used in one of the most popular caustic soda manufacturing processes is rapidly leading to the phasing out of this process from industry circuits.

The demand dynamics of products such as alumina, pulp and paper, and soaps and detergents significantly affects the demand for caustic soda. In the years to come, the global market for caustic soda will continue to grow owing to increasing demands for alumina and paper and paperboards across the globe. However, the overall growth of the market is expected to be hampered due to the energy intensive production process of caustic soda.

The Asia Pacific regional market held an impressive 50% share of the global market for caustic soda in terms of demand in 2013. This regional market is expected to continue its dominance over the next few years owing to mounting demand for caustic soda from industries in China. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market over the report’s forecast period due to excellent growth prospects of many end-use industries and improved GDP of emerging economies in the region.