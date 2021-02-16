GLOBAL CERAMICS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Ceramics Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Ceramics – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Ceramics – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

A ceramic is a non-metallic solid material comprising an inorganic compound of metal, non-metal or metalloid atoms primarily held in ionic and covalent bonds.

Rising number of construction activities, increasing demand for ceramics from emerging countries, growing demand for ceramic tiles in malls, offices, restaurants and resorts, technological advancements are some of the factors favouring the market.

The global Ceramics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ceramics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain

Corning Inc

Dillmeier Glass Company

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS)

AGC Glass Europe

Independent Glass Co., Ltd.

AJJ Glass Products Co., Ltd

PPG Industries, Inc

Astrocam

NSG Group/Pilkington

Ceramiche Caesar

Ceradyne

Industrie Ceramiche Piemme

Schott

Carbo Ceramics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Traditional

Advanced

Segment by Application

Housing & Construction

Industrial

Medical

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Ceramics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ceramics

1.2 Ceramics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ceramics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Traditional

1.2.3 Advanced

1.3 Ceramics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ceramics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Housing & Construction

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Ceramics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Ceramics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Ceramics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Ceramics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Ceramics Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ceramics Business

7.1 Saint-Gobain

7.1.1 Saint-Gobain Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Saint-Gobain Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Corning Inc

7.2.1 Corning Inc Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Corning Inc Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dillmeier Glass Company

7.3.1 Dillmeier Glass Company Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dillmeier Glass Company Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS)

7.4.1 Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 AGC Glass Europe

7.5.1 AGC Glass Europe Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 AGC Glass Europe Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Independent Glass Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Independent Glass Co., Ltd. Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Independent Glass Co., Ltd. Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AJJ Glass Products Co., Ltd

7.7.1 AJJ Glass Products Co., Ltd Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AJJ Glass Products Co., Ltd Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 PPG Industries, Inc

7.8.1 PPG Industries, Inc Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 PPG Industries, Inc Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Astrocam

7.9.1 Astrocam Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Astrocam Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 NSG Group/Pilkington

7.10.1 NSG Group/Pilkington Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 NSG Group/Pilkington Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Ceramiche Caesar

7.12 Ceradyne

7.13 Industrie Ceramiche Piemme

7.14 Schott

7.15 Carbo Ceramics

Continued…..

