Global Home Healthcare Market Will Raise USD 469.3 billion by 2025 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Home Healthcare Market Will Raise USD 469.3 billion by 2025
Global home healthcare market is poised to raise USD 469.3 billion by 2025. The Home Healthcare market is significantly driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. According to the fight chronic disease organization in 2015, in U.S. 133 million deaths are caused due to chronic diseases. It is estimated that 45% Americans populations are suffering from at least one chronic disease. Since, home care testing is a faster and efficient diagnostic test that offers monitoring, diagnosis, disease management as per patient’s ease. As a result, the adoption and demand for home healthcare services would increase thereby, supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing awareness of home healthcare offers lucrative growth prospects for the global home healthcare market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.
Global home healthcare market study by products (testing, screening, & monitoring products, therapeutic product and home healthcare mobility care products) Services (skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice and palliative care services, unskilled Care Services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services and pregnancy care services) Software (agency software, clinical management systems and hospice solutions), Type of telehealth solution (home telehealth software, home telehealth services and home telehealth monitoring devices) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.
Key Players:
GE Healthcare
Omron
Mckesson
Roche
A&D Company
Bayada Home Health Care
Philips
Abbott Laboratories
Amedisys
Kindred Healthcare
Key findings of the study:
The North American region accounted for the significant market share owing to increasing healthcare expenditure.
The Asia Pacific region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation owing to the government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and unmet medical needs in emerging economies.
Segment by Product
Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products
Therapeutic Products
Home Healthcare Mobility Care Products
Segment by Service:
Skilled Nursing Services
Rehabilitation Therapy Services
Hospice and Palliative Care Services
Unskilled Care Services
Respiratory Therapy Services
Infusion Therapy Services
Pregnancy Care services
Segment by Software:
Agency Software
Clinical Management systems
Hospice solutions
Segment by Type of telehealth solution:
Home telehealth software
Home Telehealth services
Home telehealth monitoring devices
Regional Outlook:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Rest of the World
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Global Home Healthcare Market Definition and Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global Home Healthcare Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Continued…
