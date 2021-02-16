Global Home Healthcare Market Will Raise USD 469.3 billion by 2025 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global home healthcare market is poised to raise USD 469.3 billion by 2025. The Home Healthcare market is significantly driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. According to the fight chronic disease organization in 2015, in U.S. 133 million deaths are caused due to chronic diseases. It is estimated that 45% Americans populations are suffering from at least one chronic disease. Since, home care testing is a faster and efficient diagnostic test that offers monitoring, diagnosis, disease management as per patient’s ease. As a result, the adoption and demand for home healthcare services would increase thereby, supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing awareness of home healthcare offers lucrative growth prospects for the global home healthcare market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Get more information, Ask for free Sample Copy of this https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=16996

Global home healthcare market study by products (testing, screening, & monitoring products, therapeutic product and home healthcare mobility care products) Services (skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice and palliative care services, unskilled Care Services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services and pregnancy care services) Software (agency software, clinical management systems and hospice solutions), Type of telehealth solution (home telehealth software, home telehealth services and home telehealth monitoring devices) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare

Omron

Mckesson

Roche

A&D Company

Bayada Home Health Care

Philips

Abbott Laboratories

Amedisys

Kindred Healthcare

Key findings of the study:

The North American region accounted for the significant market share owing to increasing healthcare expenditure.

The Asia Pacific region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation owing to the government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and unmet medical needs in emerging economies.

Segment by Product

Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products

Therapeutic Products

Home Healthcare Mobility Care Products

Segment by Service:

Skilled Nursing Services

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Hospice and Palliative Care Services

Unskilled Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Pregnancy Care services

Segment by Software:

Agency Software

Clinical Management systems

Hospice solutions

Segment by Type of telehealth solution:

Home telehealth software

Home Telehealth services

Home telehealth monitoring devices

Make an enquiry about this report https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=16996

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Home Healthcare Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Home Healthcare Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continued…

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]