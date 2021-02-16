Global Market for Methyl Methacrylate Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period

The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market report highlights extensive information pertaining to market size-volume consumption (tons) and market value (Mn US$) forecast, market growth factors and challenges, competition mapping and ongoing developments in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market for the period between 2018 and 2026. The report also covers detailed analysis of the historical trends in the market (2013-2017).

The global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market is projected to hold a volume of over 5 Mn tons by 2026, exhibiting a volume growth rate of 3.3% over the outlook period (2018-26). Growing use of methyl methacrylate (MMA) for the production of PMMA (Polymethyl methacrylate) and other polymers is expected to drive the growth of the methyl methacrylate market. PMMA is used to produce a variety of automotive components and other parts. Increasing regulations that promote the reduction of vehicle weight to reduce emissions have created demand for plastic based parts, which in turn, has led to rise in use of PMMA in the automotive industry. A wide range of acrylic paints, coatings, inks and adhesives are also being used across building and construction and automotive industries, which is also driving the global methyl methacrylate market.

Methyl Methacrylate Market: Research Methodology Overview

PMR uses a triangulation methodology, which includes both secondary/desk and primary research and data modelling approach. The data modelling approach includes profiling of market, hypothesis generation, information and data gathering, forecasting on the basis of various macro-economic factors, pricing analysis and forecast and competition benchmarking, amongst others.

Some of the vital information points which form the basis of analysis and hypothesis formulation include supply-demand analysis, bulk pricing analysis, product vs. application/end-use matrix, historical market performance, anticipated/announced capacity additions, product qualities/formulation and limitations assessment, evaluation of market development phases (product lifecycle), parent/associated market growth, macro-economic and industry growth factors assessment, impact of policies and regulations and inputs from key market participants.

The report also discusses pertinent market dynamics, trends, industry growth factors, value chain and collective opinion/perspectives of market participants. The competition section of the report provides relevant information on market structure, leading players’ market position, competition developments/key strategies, company product portfolio, market presence and other important comparison matrices.

The global consumption (volume) of Methyl Methacrylate has been estimated by calculating the quantity of Methyl Methacrylate required for each application, primarily for the manufacturing of PMMA (Polymethyl methacrylate) and other polymers. Different production processes, such as ethylene based; acetone, hydrogen cyanide, methyl formate based; acetone, HCN and methanol based, LiMA, amongst others, have also been analyzed to ascertain the global volumes.

This approach was further cross verified from the perspective of suppliers. Methyl methacrylate manufacturing capacities of enlisted and other prominent manufacturers were traced to understand the global production vs consumption dynamics for Methyl Methacrylate. Detailed analysis of the import and export of methyl methacrylate has also been performed to counter validate the Methyl Methacrylate regional consumption variation.

Methyl Methacrylate Market Report in a Nutshell

The Methyl Methacrylate market report includes various market analysis frameworks, such as basis points analysis and market-attractiveness analysis, calculated on the basis of three factors, i.e. CAGR growth, market share and incremental $ opportunity index. These diversified frameworks provide our clients and business partners with an exhaustive overview and understanding of the Methyl Methacrylate market, thereby allowing them to identify the relatively better opportunistic markets. The report is a syndicated research report, formulated on the basis of a predefined scope. The primary intent of the report is to highlight the volume consumption of Methyl Methacrylate across key geographies considered over various segments.

Methyl Methacrylate Market Macroeconomic Factors, Market Driving Factors and Challenges

The global Methyl Methacrylate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the outlook period (2018-26) in terms of volume. The major application of methyl methacrylate is its use for the production of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), which is the commonly used thermoplastic material for the manufacturing of car windows, smartphone screens, rear lamps, light fixtures, extrusion and injection molding applications. Methyl methacrylate is also used for the production of paints and coatings, which is the second largest application area for methyl methacrylate. A number of paints, coatings and inks are also made from methyl methacrylate, such as automotive coatings, architectural and decorative coatings and industrial coatings, amongst others.

The growth in demand for adhesives and sealants from building and construction, automotive and other end use industries is anticipated to further drive the demand for methyl methacrylate. Methyl methacrylate based adhesives provide strength and resistance and are reliable for a wide range of applications. They are also used in complex parts and engine components in the automotive industry.

Over the past years, the global methyl methacrylate market has faced a couple of challenges. During the period 2012-16, the global methyl methacrylate market was oversupplied and this overcapacity led to reduction in prices. However, since 2017, some of the methyl methacrylate manufacturers have shut down their production plants in both Asia and the U.S. This has resulted in a rise in the prices of methyl methacrylate.

Current Scenario of the Methyl Methacrylate Market

The global players in the methyl methacrylate market are developing alternative methods for large-scale commercialized production of methyl methacrylate. For instance, Evonik Industries AG has recently commercialized a new production method for methyl methacrylate using ethylene, synthesis gas (syngas) and methanol. This method, if successful, will reduce the harmful effects of cyanide used in conventional production methods.

Two new production plants for MMA are expected to come up in 2018. However, their capacity will only be enough to pacify the global supply demand gap caused due to global outages. Amongst the two methyl methacrylate plants, one is owned by the Saudi Methacrylates Company (Joint venture between Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation) and the other by Petro-Rabigh’s.

Methyl Methacrylate Market Structure and Competition Benchmarking

The global Methyl Methacrylate market is consolidated with the presence of prominent players, such as Luctite International, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Petro Rabigh, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd., BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. amongst others. Companies have adopted different methods of production based on the raw material procurement in particular region and total return on investments.