GLOBAL MICRODISPLAY MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

The rising adoption of portable devices such as HMDs and HUDs and increasing application areas of microdisplays are the major drivers for the microdisplay market growth.

The market for the industrial and enterprise application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The global Microdisplay market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microdisplay volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microdisplay market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Emagin

Himax Technologies

Japan Display

Kopin

Seiko Epson

Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology

Holoeye Photonics

Microoled

Microtips Technology

Syndiant

Wisechip Semiconductor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LCD

LCOS

DLP

OLED

Segment by Application

Consumers

Military

The Car

Business

Medical

Education

Other

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Microdisplay Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Microdisplay

1.2 Microdisplay Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microdisplay Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LCD

1.2.3 LCOS

1.2.4 DLP

1.2.5 OLED

1.3 Microdisplay Segment by Application

1.3.1 Microdisplay Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumers

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 The Car

1.3.5 Business

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Education

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Microdisplay Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Microdisplay Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Microdisplay Market Size

1.5.1 Global Microdisplay Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Microdisplay Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microdisplay Business

7.1 Emagin

7.1.1 Emagin Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Emagin Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Himax Technologies

7.2.1 Himax Technologies Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Himax Technologies Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Japan Display

7.3.1 Japan Display Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Japan Display Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kopin

7.4.1 Kopin Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kopin Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Seiko Epson

7.5.1 Seiko Epson Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Seiko Epson Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology

7.6.1 Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Holoeye Photonics

7.7.1 Holoeye Photonics Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Holoeye Photonics Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Microoled

7.8.1 Microoled Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Microoled Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Microtips Technology

7.9.1 Microtips Technology Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Microtips Technology Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Syndiant

7.10.1 Syndiant Microdisplay Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Microdisplay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Syndiant Microdisplay Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Wisechip Semiconductor

Continued…..

