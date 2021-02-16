GLOBAL MODULAR SWITCH MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Global Modular Switch Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technology enhancements, increasing safety concerns, and rapidly growing real estate sector are the factors driving the Global Modular Switch Market. However, high costs associated with manufacturing and non-uniform market hampers the growth in the modular switch market. Modular switches are some of the latest switches which include several benefits compared to the conventional switches. These switches are relatively safe, convenient to use, and user-friendly. These are available in different varieties including different colors, shapes and sizes with attractive features such as easy installation, safety, smooth operation, anti-weld designs, hidden screws, and so on. It has several functions like child-proof sockets; which is one of the best features, USB charging socket, automation, regulators, data transmission, signaling and LAN connectors. Due to the features, modular switches find their applications in hospitality, residential buildings, healthcare, commercial buildings, retail, IT & telecommunication and hence these are the reasons to boost the Growth in the Modular Switch Market.

The regional analysis of Global Modular Switch Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Price Level:

Low level ($5 and below)

Medium level (above $5$10)

High level (above $10$20)

Premium Level (above $20$30)

Luxury level (above $30)

By Sales Channel:

Sales through Intermediaries

Online Sales and Dual Distribution

Direct Sales

By End Use:

Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Other Commercial Sector

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Legrand, Siemens, Simon, ABB, Schneider, GE, Panasonic, Havells, Salzer Electronics, Amit Electrical, Delixi, Longsheng, Opple, Gamder, Feidiao, GELAN, Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Wipro Lighting, ORPAT Group, GM Modular and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Modular Switch Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Modular Switch Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Modular Switch Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Modular Switch Market, By Price Level

Chapter 6. Global Modular Switch Market, By Sales Channel

Chapter 7. Global Modular Switch Market, By End Use

Chapter 8. Global Modular Switch Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Legrand

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. Siemens

9.3.3. Simon

9.3.4. ABB

9.3.5. Schneider

9.3.6. GE

9.3.7. Panasonic

9.3.8. Havells

9.3.9. Salzer Electronics

9.3.10. Amit Electrical

9.3.11. Delixi

9.3.12. Longsheng

9.3.13. Opple

9.3.14. Gamder

9.3.15. Feidiao

9.3.16. GELAN

9.3.17. Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

9.3.18. Wipro Lighting

9.3.19. ORPAT Group

9.3.20. GM Modular

Continuous…

