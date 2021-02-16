Global Nanophotonics Market Growth & Demand Forecast To 2024
In 2014, Asia-Pacific led the global nanophotonics market and is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period; whereas, the market in Europe is growing with the highest rate.
The global nanophotonics market is growing, due to increasing application of the technology in optical communication, organic light emitting diodes (OLED) and light emitting diodes (LED). Additionally, the energy-efficient designs and large optical bandwidth are offered by nanophotonics, which is further supporting the growth of the global market.
The European market is growing with the highest rate due to large consumer base for the nanophotonic devices in the region. Additionally, huge investment in research and development due to the increasing number of application areas of nanophotonic is also supporting the growth of the European market.
Nanophotonics is the combination of optoelectronics, nanotechnology and photonics. Nanotechnology is the most preferred technology by research laboratories and companies, due to its high development prospects. Optoelectronics and photonics have modernized the semiconductor and electronics industry.
Nanophotonics is the study of communication of nanometer scale objects with light and the performance of light on the nanometer scale. Nanophotonics supports in fulfilling the system bandwidth demands and also supports the system to reduce the area and power of on-stack and off-stack interconnects. With the advancements in silicon nanophotonics, the photonic on-stack communication networks are becoming enhanced alternative for electrical networks. Some of the components of nanophotonics are quantum dots, plasmonics, nanotubes, crystals and nanoribbons. Among all the components, the plasmonics segment is expected to grow with the highest rate in the coming years, due to its potential in energy based products, such as solar cells.
Global Nanophotonics Market Segmentation
By Components
Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)
Passive Matrix OLED
Active Matrix OLED
Light Emitting Diode (LED)
High Beam LED
Flashing LED
UV LED
Alphanumeric LED
Optical Amplifiers
Raman Amplifiers
Optical Fiber Amplifiers
Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers
Near Field Optics (NFO)
Photovoltaic (PV) Cells
Ribbon Silicon PV Cells
Poly Crystal line Silicon PV Cells
Mono Crystalline Silicon PV Cells
Amorphous Thin Film Silicon PV Cells
Holographic Data Storage System
Others
By Application
Consumer Electronics
Material Science
Non Visible Wavelength Instruments
Non Visual Applications
Indicators and Signs
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
