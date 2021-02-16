Global Nanosensors Market Size And Growth Forecast To 2024

The rising application of nanosensors in electronics access control system equipment, growing demand of nanosensors from healthcare electronics industry and Internet-of-Things (IoT) are some of the recent trends observed in the global nanosensors market.

Nanosensors are tiny chemical, biological and surgical sensory devices having ability to sense and detect nanoparticals. Nanosensors market is gaining attention due to their ability to convey information about nanoparticles. Nanosensors are generally of the size between one nanometer and 100 nanometers. Light absorption properties of nanoscale materials are also different from the macroscale materials. Some nanoscale materials become translucent for particles smaller in size. In the field of nanotechnology, nanosensors are instruments capable of monitoring physical and chemical properties of the regions which are difficult to reach and explore. Nanosensors are used in the detection of chemical, physical and other properties of simple organisms to complex cell organisms. Nanosensors can also be used for the detection of physio-mechanical properties and electro-magnetic properties. The large scope of nanosensors makes them suitable for various research and developments.

Nanosensors find their application in several sectors such as petroleum, forensic, environmental protection, fiber optic nano-cameras, labs-on-chips, cancer detection, robotics, total blood testing, mass and pressure measurement, nanoelectronics, security, military and surveillance, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive, petroleum and others.

Based on type, nanosensors market can be divided into gas, liquid and bio-molecular nanosensors. And based on technology, nanosensors market can be segmented into hybridization technique, carbon nanotubes, sequencing, solar photovoltaic, nanowires, combined heat and powers, transcription mediated amplification (TMA), wind turbines, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fuel cells, micro turbines, reciprocating engines and others.

Some of the major players in nanosensors market include Nanomix Inc,, Nano Detection Technologies Inc., Affymetrix Inc., attocube systems AG, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Bayer AG, BioCrystal Ltd., Debiotech S.A., Diabetech, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Nippon Hosp Kyokai, Specialized Imaging, Spectra Fluidics, Micro-Tech Scientific Incorporated, and Pacific Nano Technologies.

