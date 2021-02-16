GLOBAL OPTOELECTRONICS MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Global Optoelectronics Market to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2025.

Global Optoelectronics Market valued approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.18% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technological innovations in the optoelectronics sector, increasing use of electronic gadgets and rising demand for power-efficient devices are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Optoelectronics Market. However, high initial capital requirement, the high cost of spare parts and complexity in operating the devices are the main challenges that hamper the market growth. Optoelectronics device is are the devices that involve operation on both electrical current and light. These devices are of two types – light sensitive and light generating devices. Mostly, light sensitive devices are used in electronic circuits including phototransistors, photodiodes, light-sensitive resistors and so on. These devices are being used in many sectors like telecommunications, medical equipment, automatic access control systems and military services. Optoelectronic devices find their applications in LED traffic lights, sophisticated camera, optical fiber, solar cells, telecommunication laser and entertainment industries. Optoelectronic devices are widely used in generating various types of moving or stationary visual displays, in automatic switching or alarm systems which works in the presence or absence of visible or invisible light source and in providing infra-red light based remote-control and a remotely placed detector. Due to their capabilities, optoelectronic devices are getting used in various electronic appliances and hence aiding the growth in the market.

The regional analysis of Global Optoelectronics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Backlight Control

Convenience & Climate

Lighting

Position Sensors

Safety

By Devices:

LED

Image Sensor

Infrared Components

Laser Diode

Optocoupler

By Vehicle:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Trucks

Buses

By Market Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Texas Instruments, Hella, Osram, Vishay, Broadcom, Grupo Antolin, Samsung Electronics Ltd, Koito Manufacturing, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Ltd, Koninklijke Philips, Stanley Electric, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corp., Magneti Marelli, Renesas, Excellence Optoelectronics, Sharp Corp, On Semiconductors Corp, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc, Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Mouser Electronics, OSI Optoelectronics, Friedrich Lütze GmbH & Co. KG, Murr Electronik GmbH and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Optoelectronics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Optoelectronics Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Optoelectronics Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Optoelectronics Market, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Optoelectronics Market, By Devices

Chapter 7. Global Optoelectronics Market, By Vehicle

Chapter 8. Global Optoelectronics Market, By Market Channel

Chapter 9. Global Optoelectronics Market, By Electric Vehicle

Chapter 10. Global Optoelectronics Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2. Top Market Strategies

11.3. Company Profiles

11.3.1. Texas Instruments

11.3.1.1. Overview

11.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.3.1.3. Product Summary

11.3.1.4. Recent Developments

11.3.2. Hella

11.3.3. Osram

11.3.4. Vishay

11.3.5. Broadcom

11.3.6. Grupo Antolin

11.3.7. Samsung Electronics Ltd

11.3.8. Koito Manufacturing

11.3.9. Panasonic Corporation

11.3.10. Mitsubishi Electric Ltd

11.3.11. Koninklijke Philips

11.3.12. Stanley Electric

11.3.13. Sony Corporation

11.3.14. Toshiba Corp.

11.3.15. Magneti Marelli

11.3.16. Renesas

11.3.17. Excellence Optoelectronics

11.3.18. Sharp Corp

11.3.19. On Semiconductors Corp

11.3.20. Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc

11.3.21. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc

11.3.22. Mouser Electronics

11.3.23. OSI Optoelectronics

11.3.24. Friedrich Lütze GmbH & Co. KG

11.3.25. Murr Electronik GmbH

