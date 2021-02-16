Global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Projected to be worth US$143.2 mn by 2020

Phenoxyethanol preservatives are a type of mono alkyl ethers, which are formed when ethylene oxide reacts with 2-Phenol. These are also obtained naturally from green tea. Phenoxyethanol preservatives possess an aromatic rose flavor with antibacterial property. Thus, these are widely used in cosmetics, ointments, detergents, and cleaners. Phenoxyethanol preservatives are largely used in home and personal care application industry, as these provide a broad spectrum of antibacterial properties. The market for phenoxyethanol preservatives is expanding at a substantial rate owing to robust growth in cosmetic products coupled with shift towards phenoxyethanol-based blends. Phenoxyethanol is present in leave-on and rinse-off personal care products with maximum concentration of up to 5% w/w. However, the dynamics for cosmetics differ in Japan and the European Union. According to the EU/ASEAN Cosmetics Directive, the maximum allowable concentration of phenoxyethanol preservatives is 1% w/w in Japan and the European Union. In terms of volume, phenoxyethanol P5 held a significant share of the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market in 2013 due to lower free phenol content (less than 5 ppm). Free phenol is considered toxic and impure in finished products.

This report provides estimate and forecast for the phenoxyethanol preservatives market on the global and regional level. The study provides forecast from 2014 to 2020 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a decisive view of the phenoxyethanol preservatives market by bifurcating it into product segments such as phenoxyethanol P5 and phenoxyethanol P25. The report also segments the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market in terms of applications. Application segments include Home and personal care, pharmaceuticals, dyes and inks, and others. Home and personal care segment is further bifurcated into cosmetics, perfumes, detergents, and ointments. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2014 to 2020 in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions.

The report also includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis offers detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report comprises driving and restraining factors for the phenoxyethanol preservatives market, along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities in the phenoxyethanol preservatives market on the global and regional level.

The report analyzes Porter’s Five Forces model to gauge the degree of competition in the phenoxyethanol preservatives market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments have been analyzed based on their attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material, profit margin, technology, and competition and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive general attractiveness of the market.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings, and investor presentations. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, national government documents, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.