Global Point of Care Testing Market Will Raise USD 50.5 Billion by 2025- Premium Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Point of care testing market industry is poised to raise USD 50.5 billion by 2025. Point of care testing market is significantly driven by government efforts and programs to support the adoption of point of care testing across the globe. For instance: According to the report published by the NSW Government (Australia) in 2016, the NSW government has introduced a plan named Point of Care Testing Strategic Plan 2016-2018 that aims to increase the responsiveness to new POCT solution and products in order to improve patient’s outcomes through facilitating access to timely pathology. Moreover, NSW Health Pathalogy’s POCT Service is presently working on pilot projects with hospitals in the home and ambulance to access better healthcare service options. Therefore, supportive government programs and policies to promote point of care testing would increase the adoption and demand for point of care testing products and platforms thereby, contributing towards the growth of market.

Global point of care testing market study by product (Glucose Monitoring Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Cardiometabolic Testing Products, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products, Coagulation Testing Products, Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products, Cholesterol Testing Products, Urinalysis Testing Products, Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Fecal Occult Testing Products and other POC products ), Platform (Microfluidics, Lateral Flow Assays, Dipsticks, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics), Mode (OTC-based testing and prescription-based testing), End-user (research laboratories, home care, professional diagnostics centres and other end-users) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner

Health Catalyst

IBM

Mckesson

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle

Wipro

Optum

Medeanalytics

Key findings of the study:

North American region accounted for the significant market share, more than 40 % of the total market in 2016.

Asia Pacific region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation, the region is likely to grow by XX% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Segment by Product

Glucose Monitoring Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Testing Products

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

Coagulation Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other POC products

Segment by Platform

Microfluidics

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Immunoassays

Molecular diagnostics

Segment by Mode

OTC-based testing

Prescription-based testing

Segment by End-user:

Research laboratories

Home care

Professional diagnostics Centers

Other End Users

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Point of Care Testing Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Point of care testing Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Point of care testing Market, By Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Point of care testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Glucose Monitoring Products

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Infectious Disease Testing Products

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Coagulation Testing Products

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Hematology Testing Products

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Drug of abuse Testing Products

5.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7. Urinalysis Testing Products

5.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.8. Cholesterol Testing Products

5.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.8.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.9. Fecal Occult Blood Testing products

5.3.9.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.9.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.10. Tumor Marker Testing products

5.3.10.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.10.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.11. Other POC products

5.3.11.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.11.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continued….

