Global Radar Level Transmitter Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, Raytheon, Conduent, Thales, Cubic Corporation, Indra, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, VINCI

Global radar level transmitter market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 434.3 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 681.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising need of continuous and accurate monitoring for inventory management.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Radar Level Transmitter Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Emerson, Endress+Hauser Group, Siemens, VEGA Grieshaber KG, KROHNE Group, ABB, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, AMETEK, Magnetrol International Incorporated, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., WIKA Group, SOR Controls Group, Spectris plc, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Georg Fischer, L&J Technologies, Viatran Pressure & Level Sensors, Monitor Technologies, LLC, APG – Automation Products Group, Inc, Flowline, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Market Drivers: Global Radar Level Transmitter Market

Widespread application of level transmitters, even in difficult environmental conditions is expected to drive the market growth

Accurate transmitting of information as compared to ultrasonic transmitters is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Radar Level Transmitter Market

Due to the technology applied in these transmitters, the unusual shape of tanks in these transmitters are being installed, which can act as a difficulty, thus, expected to restrain the market growth

Any outside electromagnetic interference can also vary the information, which is expected to restrain the market growth.

Competitive Analysis: Global Radar Level Transmitter Market

The global radar level transmitter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of radar level transmitter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Radar Level Transmitter Market

By Type

Contact (Guided Wave Radar)

(Guided Wave Radar) Non-Contact (Pulse Radar, Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave Radar)

By Frequency Range

W Band

K Band

C & X Band

By Application

Liquids & Slurries

Solids & Interfaces

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Power

Metals & Mining

Others (Paper & Pulp, Cement, Textiles, Glass, Agriculture, Marine)

By Technology

Capacitive

Ultrasonic

Radar

Differential Pressure/Hydrostatic

Magnetostrictive

Radiometric

Others (Laser, Displacer, Potentiometric)

By Geography

USA ( North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Europe ( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China , South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Japan, China South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

