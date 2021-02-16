Global Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market 2019-2023| Dongguan Jingli, Winkelman-sales, JTE, Plastic Assembly Systems, Abbeon Cal Inc.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Ultrasonic welding is the joining or reforming of thermoplastics or other materials through the use of heat generated from high-frequency mechanical motion. It is accomplished by converting high-frequency electrical energy into high-frequency mechanical motion.



That mechanical motion, along with applied force, creates frictional heat at the plastic or other materials components’ mating surfaces (joint area) so the material will melt and form a molecular bond between the parts.

The worldwide market for Ultrasonic Welding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2023, from 670 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dongguan Jingli

Winkelman-sales

JTE

Plastic Assembly Systems

Abbeon Cal Inc.

MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Trinetics Group, Inc.

AFM Engineering, Inc.

Weld-Action Co., Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Automatic Ultrasonic Welding Machine

Semi-automatic Ultrasonic Welding Machine

Manual Ultrasonic Welding Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Packaging and clothing

Others

