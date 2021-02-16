Global Wearable AI Market Research Report 2019 to 2026 – Apple, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics America, Google, Microsoft, Sony, Sony Electronics, Fitbit, Garmin International
Global wearable AI Market, By Product (Smart Watch, Ear Wear, Eye Wear, Other Body Wear), Component (Display, Processor, Power Management, Connectivity IC, Memory/Storage, Sensors, UI, Others), Operation (On-Device AI, Cloud-Based AI), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise and Industrial and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
The Global Wearable AI Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Wearable AI Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.
Global Wearable AI Market is driven by the need for low latency, fast computing, and less dependency on cloud-based AI for critical applications, global wearable AI market in estimated value from USD 11.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 251.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Wearable AI Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Apple, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics America, Google, Microsoft, Sony, Sony Electronics, Fitbit, Garmin International, Huawei Technologies, Amazon, IBM, Oracle, Bragi, Motive Mechatronics Inc., MOOV INC, Atlas, , FocusVentures, Inc., Biobeats, PhysIQ
Market Drivers: Global Wearable AI Market
- Growing Influx for AI Assistants
- Future Success in the wearable component technology
Market Restraints: Global Wearable AI Market
- Short life span for the Consumer Electronic sector
- Unstable growth of consumer electronics sector
Competitive Analysis: Global Wearable AI Market
Global wearable AI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wearable AI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Market Segmentation: Global Wearable AI Market
By Product
- Smart Watch
- Ear Wear
- Eye Wear
- Other Body Wear
By Component
- Display
- Processor
- Power Management
- Connectivity IC (Cellular, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi+Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, GPS,
- Memory/Storage
- Sensors
- UI
- `Others
By Operation
- On-Device AI
- Cloud-Based AI
By Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Enterprise and Industrial
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
