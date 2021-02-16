Global Zirconia Market to 2023| Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Saint-Gobain, Tosoh, Solvay, Innovnano, MEL Chemicals, KCM Corporation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Zirconia Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Nano-zirconia refers to the zirconia product with the particle size in the nano-grade, including zirconia and composite zirconia. Nano zirconia, also ZrO2 nanoparticle, is white powder of high purity; Composite zirconia refers to the composites of zirconium oxychloride and rare earth. According to the different formulations, the proportion of rare earth in the composites always changes. Yttrium oxide is most popular rare earth used in the composite, others also include lanthanum oxide and cerium carbonate and so on.



The worldwide market for Zirconia is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

MEL Chemicals

KCM Corporation

Showa Denko

Orient Zirconic

Kingan

Sinocera

Jingrui

Huawang

Lida

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydrothermal Method

Precipitation Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Biomaterials

Mechanical Components

Automotive exhaust treatment

Wear-resistant products

Special Tool

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Zirconia market.

Chapter 1, to describe Zirconia Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Zirconia, with sales, revenue, and price of Zirconia, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zirconia, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Zirconia market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Zirconia sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.



