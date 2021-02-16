Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market Increasing demand with leading players to | 2025

Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) are chemical compounds that contain amine functional group in their chemical structure, which are used as stabilizers. HALS are polymer coatings used in dyes and paints. These compounds are derivatives of 2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidine. Hindered amine light stabilizers are effective stabilizers against polymers, degradation of which induced by lights. These compounds do not absorb UV radiation, but are effective for the inhibition of polymer degradation. These compounds slow the degradation process which is initiated by photochemical process. The working mechanism of HALS is almost similar to antioxidants compounds. These are highly effective for light stabilization of polyolefin (such as TPE, PE, PP, and TPO), polyamides, styrene polymers, polyurethanes, adhesives, polyacetals, and sealants. Hindered amine light stabilizers contribute to the thermal oxidative stability of polymers, especially polyolefin. It functions by ending photo-oxidation procedures in polymers through chemical reaction with peroxide intermediates and free radicals.

Hindered amine light stabilizers are characterized by their molecular weight features. Polymeric and high molecular weight HALS which have molecular weight of more than 1,000 are used for stabilization of PE (thick and thin segments). These thin segments are useful for other polymers such as fibers and films made from polyamide or polypropylene (PP). Low molecular weight HALS are useful in the stabilization of PP and other polymers for applications of thick section such as moulding of injection. To reach good result by HALS containing compounds, no specific concentration or thickness of layer limit required. In relatively low concentration also significant level of stabilization can be achieved by hindered amine light stabilizers. During the stabilization process, it regenerated rather than consumed because of cyclic process, so HALS have longevity and high efficiency. These advantages are increasing the demand for hindered amine light stabilizers, particularly for products made of polyethylene and polypropylene. In addition, factors such as the ability to bear quality and performance of the packaging materials under UV radiation exposure, long-term durability, and weathering resistivity are key drivers for the growth of the market. However, high cost and lack of awareness about HALS are major factors restraining the market growth.

The global market for hindered amine light stabilizers is segmented on the basis of HALS type, end-user, and region. Based on HALS type, the market is categorized as polymeric, monomeric, and oligomeric. High demand for effective additives from industrial applications such as adhesives, polymers, and sealants has boosted the polymeric segment growth.

On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized as packaging, construction, automotive, agriculture films, and others. Geographically, the market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the World. The hindered amine light stabilizers market in North America is expanding at a high growth rate due to the advancement in the manufacturing of packaging materials and advanced automotive components. The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a significant growth rate due to high demand for agriculture films, packaging materials, and coating materials.

Major players operating in the market include Mayzo, Inc. (U.S.), SABO S.p.A (Italy), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation (Taiwan), Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd. (China), SUNSHOW (China), Qingdao Jade New Material Technology (China), and Clariant AG (Switzerland).