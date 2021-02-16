Hydrocyclone Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hydrocyclone Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

A hydrocyclone is a filter or separator mechanism that uses centrifugal force to separate solids from liquids or even liquids of different consistencies.

A hydrocyclone will normally have a cylindrical section at the top where liquid is being fed , and a base. The angle, and hence length of the conical section, plays a role in determining operating characteristics.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Hydrocyclone developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.16%. In 2017, global revenue of Hydrocyclone is nearly 501 M USD; the actual production is about 253 K units.

The classification of Hydrocyclone includes Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type, and the proportion of Solid-liquid Type in 2017 is about 46.59%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Hydrocyclone is widely used in Mining, Oil & Gas and other field. The most proportion of Hydrocyclone is used for Mining, and the proportion in 2017 is about 52.93%.

The worldwide market for Hydrocyclone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hydrocyclone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FLSmidth

Weir Minerals

KSB

Siemens

Metso

TechnipFMC

Exterran

Weihai Haiwang

Netafim

Schlumberger

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid-liquid Type

Liquid-liquid Type

Dense Media Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hydrocyclone Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solid-liquid Type

1.2.2 Liquid-liquid Type

1.2.3 Dense Media Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Mining

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 FLSmidth

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hydrocyclone Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 FLSmidth Hydrocyclone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Weir Minerals

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hydrocyclone Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Weir Minerals Hydrocyclone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 KSB

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hydrocyclone Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 KSB Hydrocyclone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Siemens

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hydrocyclone Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Siemens Hydrocyclone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Metso

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hydrocyclone Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Metso Hydrocyclone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 TechnipFMC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hydrocyclone Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 TechnipFMC Hydrocyclone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Exterran

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hydrocyclone Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Exterran Hydrocyclone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

