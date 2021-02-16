With a robust CAGR of 7.0%, the global immune health supplements market is expected to grow significantly in the years to come

The global immune health supplements market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Market growth is primarily driven by an increase in consumer awareness regarding various health issues, along with the increasing popularity of health and wellness. The immune health supplements market is expected to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of dietary supplements, along with a rise in the population of baby boomers. The market is expected to be valued at more than US$ 14 Bn in the year 2017, while by the end of 2025, the global market for immune health supplements is likely to exceed a valuation of US$ 25 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% during the projected period of eight years.

The vitamins ingredient type segment is expected to be the most attractive in the immune health supplements market

Among the ingredient types, the vitamins segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, and is expected to be the most attractive segment in the global immune health supplements market over the forecast period. This segment is expected to account for a value share of more than 35% in 2017. The segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 5,000 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 8,900 Mn by the end of 2025, creating an absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 370 Mn in 2017 over 2016, and an incremental $ opportunity of nearly US$ 3,600 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/5852

Growing demand for immune health supplements across the world is likely to boost the global immune health supplements market

Due to the lack of immunity, the human body attracts several diseases. This is the reason why senior citizens are more prone to chronic diseases, loss of appetite and weakening of the immune system of the body. Such diseases require supplements enriched with additional dietary supplements that are popular mostly among all ages of the population. This has resulted in a surge in the development of the global market for immune health supplements throughout the study period.

Increasing lifestyle diseases and growing immune health concerns among baby boomers are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the global immune health supplements market across the globe. The baby boomer population across the globe is growing at a faster rate, leading to rising health concerns. To deal with this problem, manufacturers across the world are in the process of developing innovative health supplements that are available in the form of liquid and powder on a large scale in order to strengthen the immune system of people. This particular population segment is likely to drive the immune health supplements market in the years to come.

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5852

Healthcare costs have doubled in the past few years owing to the rising expenditure on R&D activities conducted by major players in the healthcare industry. Increasing healthcare costs is influencing consumers to choose immune health supplements, as these provide health benefits such as strengthening of the immune system, protection from cold and flu, prevention of migraine headaches, prevention of arthritis, rheumatic diseases, allergies, cardiovascular diseases, and cognitive diseases, and also lowering cholesterol.