Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 23.88% and Forecast to 2023

Industrial IOT or IIOT can be explained as the use of internet of things and their technologies in the manufacturing industries to achieve a higher level of efficiency and maximize the quality of products and minimize wastage of resources. Growth in the Cloud Computing and IoT are contributing to the growth of industrial IoT deployments and creating opportunities for new business models of the companies. Various major organizations are planning to practice Industrial IoT to improve the manufacturing process, enhance the business process, business strategy to enhance future business growth.

The global industrial IoT market is expected to reach approximately USD 751.3 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 23.88% during the forecast period.

The market has been divided into various segments based on component, deployment, connectivity and end-user.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is further segmented into sensors & RFIDs, industrial robotics, camera systems, smart meters, 3D printing, flow and application control devices, distributed control systems and others. The software segment is further classified into MES or manufacturing execution, PLM systems or product lifecycle management system, SCADA system, DMS or distributed management system, retail management software and others. Amongst the hardware, software and services, hardware is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing number of connected devices and increasing application areas of hardware components in the various industrial applications. However, the software segment is growing with a fastest CAGR of 25.65% during the forecast due to the need of industrial process management and obtaining business insights by processing huge data volumes.

By deployment, the market is classified into on-cloud, on-premise and hybrid deployment. The on-cloud segment is expected to show significant growth due to factors such as easy accessibility to the data or information, easy resource sharing, low operational cost, and growing application areas across various industry verticals. However, the hybrid segment is growing with a fastest CAGR of 26.26% during the forecast period, as it delivers combined feature of on-cloud as well as on-premise deployment with additional data or information security capabilities.

By connectivity, the market is classified into wired and wireless connectivity. The wired connectivity segment is expected to show significant growth owing to the need of ownership model and reliable connectivity for data transfer. However, the wireless security market is growing with a higher CAGR of 26.12% due to increasing demand of advanced wireless solutions such as Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Bluetooth among others which rapidly boosts the industrial IoT market.

By end-user, the market is classified into IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, oil & gas, energy & power, automotive, and others. The manufacturing segment is expected to show significant growth with a fastest CAGR of 27.94% during the forecast period as it is the largest consumer of industrial IoT solutions. Introduction of smart manufacturing & industry 4.0 is further helping the market growth.

Key Players

The key players of industrial IoT market include General Electric Company (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), AT &T Inc. (US), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Intel Corporation (US).

Global Industrial IoT Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global industrial IoT market

• To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the industrial IoT market based on supply chain and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of component, deployment, connectivity, end-user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the industrial IoT market

Target Audience

• Semiconductor component manufacturers

• Research organizations

• Original equipment manufacturers

• System Integrators

• Technical universities

• Technology investors

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Industrial Automation Equipment Provides

• Wireless and Wired connectivity providers

• Cloud Solutions Providers

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing penetration of cloud services among SMEs

5.2.2 The rate of IT spending for cloud computing is growing tremendously

5.2.3 Increasing Demand for AI, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things

5.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Data Security and Data Compliance Issues

5.3.2 Complexities associated with data residency

5.4 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Increasing adoption of internet-of-things

Continued……

