Kids Food and Beverages Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Kids Food and Beverages Market

Description

Kids food and beverage refer to those healthy snacks, spaghetti ideas, family-friendly recipes food and other beverage, which specially made for kids and make them fall in love with.

The kids’ food and beverage market is a tricky business and requires a special approach to both innovation and marketing. Industry players must meet the needs of parents (as the purchasers) as well as kids (as the end-users), while operating in the force field of public and regulatory concerns about nutrition for children, advertising to children, and childhood obesity.

Not only is there is no clear-cut way to differentiate kids’ food from regular food products, but there is no consensus on when such differentiation is desirable.

To provide the market context, this research considers a variety of factors that influence consumer usage patterns, market innovation, and marketing strategies. Population trends, household composition, economic factors, health and wellness trends, and retail trends are all key to understanding the potential and pitfalls of the kids’ food and beverage market.

The global Kids Food and Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Kids Food and Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kids Food and Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Mills

Campbell Soup

ConAgra

Nestlé

Sara Lee

Fresh & Easy

Stonyfield Farm

Nature

Annie

Ian

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Frozen Foods

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal

Other

Segment by Application

Preschoolers

Younger Kids

Tweens

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Kids Food and Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kids Food and Beverages

1.2 Kids Food and Beverages Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Kids Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Frozen Foods

1.2.3 Dairy Products

1.2.4 Beverages

1.2.5 Cereal

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Kids Food and Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Kids Food and Beverages Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Preschoolers

1.3.3 Younger Kids

1.3.4 Tweens

1.4 Global Kids Food and Beverages Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Kids Food and Beverages Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Kids Food and Beverages Market Size

1.5.1 Global Kids Food and Beverages Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Kids Food and Beverages Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Kids Food and Beverages Business

7.1 General Mills

7.1.1 General Mills Kids Food and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Kids Food and Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 General Mills Kids Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Campbell Soup

7.2.1 Campbell Soup Kids Food and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Kids Food and Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Campbell Soup Kids Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ConAgra

7.3.1 ConAgra Kids Food and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Kids Food and Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ConAgra Kids Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nestlé

7.4.1 Nestlé Kids Food and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Kids Food and Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nestlé Kids Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sara Lee

7.5.1 Sara Lee Kids Food and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Kids Food and Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sara Lee Kids Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fresh & Easy

7.6.1 Fresh & Easy Kids Food and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Kids Food and Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fresh & Easy Kids Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Stonyfield Farm

7.7.1 Stonyfield Farm Kids Food and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Kids Food and Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Stonyfield Farm Kids Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED

