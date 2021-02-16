Latin America Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

The Latin American commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to reach $2,295.4 million by 2023. The growth in the market can be attributed to the growing food and beverage industry, predominantly in countries such as Brazil and Mexico. The consumption of ready-to-eat products, beverages, and frozen food is increasing in Latin America, which is further boosting the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment. the Latin American commercial refrigeration equipment market has been categorized into walk-in coolers, beverage refrigeration, transportation refrigeration equipment, parts, display cases, ice making machineries, and other equipment, wherein ‘other equipment’ includes vending machines, cryogenic equipment, and liquid chiller. Walk-in coolers equipment was the largest category in terms of value in 2017. However, the market for ice making machineries is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the rising demand from grocery stores for the preservation of perishable products, such as meat, poultry, and fish.

Based on end-user, the Latin American commercial refrigeration equipment market has been categorized into supermarkets, hotels/restaurants and catering, hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and others, wherein others category includes hospitals, educational institutions, large pharmaceutical stores, and medical and life sciences. Supermarkets held the largest share in the market accounting for 26.2% share in 2017. The increase number of supermarkets in Brazil and increasing food retail sales through supermarkets in Chile are the major factors driving the market in the region.

Product launches were one of the key developments observed in the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Latin America. United Technologies Corporation broadened its product portfolio and is expected to consolidate its market position in the region, where it currently holds a market share of over 5%.

Some of the key players operating in the Latin American commercial refrigeration equipment market are Electrolux AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Metalfrio Solutions, Dover Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, Hussmann Corporation, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Lennox International Inc., and Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Latin America Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Equipment Type

Beverage Refrigeration Beverage cooling & dispensing units Drinking fountains Beer dispensing units Soda fountain equipment Others (juice dispenser and tailor-made beverages dispenser)

Walk-in Coolers Packaged unit Remote condensing unit Remote plant

Transportation Refrigeration Equipment Road Rail Marine Air

Parts

Display Cases Plug-in cases Remote cases

Ice Making Machineries Ice cube machineries Ice flake machineries Ice nugget machineries

Other Equipment (vending machines, cryogenic equipment, and liquid chiller)

Market Segmentation by Application

Food Service

Food and Beverage Distribution

Food and Beverage Retail

Others (pharmacy refrigeration, genetic preservation, and medical diagnostic applications)

Market Segmentation by End-User

Supermarkets

Hotels/Restaurants & Catering

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others (hospitals, educational institutions, large pharmaceutical stores, and medical and life sciences)

Market Segmentation by Country

Latin America Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market By equipment type By application By end-user By country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Rest of LATAM

Brazil Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market By equipment type By application By end-user

Mexico Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market By equipment type By application By end-user

Argentina Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market By equipment type By application By end-user

Colombia Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market By equipment type By application By end-user

Chile Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market By equipment type By application By end-user

Peru Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market By equipment type By application By end-user

Rest of LATAM Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market By equipment type By application By end-user



