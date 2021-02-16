Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS or LCOS) is a miniaturized reflective active-matrix liquid-crystal display or “microdisplay” using a liquid crystal layer on top of a silicon backplane.

Projector is a huge market and Pico Projectors are the fastest growing product for “liquid crystal on silicon” technology.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

Aaxa Technologies

Barco

Canon

Citizen Finetech Miyota

Forth Dimension Displays

Guangzhou Weijie Electronic Technology

Himax Display

Hitachi

Holoeye Systems

JVC Kenwood

LG Electronics

Microvision

Pioneer

Shenzhen Coolux Science And Technology

Siliconmicrodisplay

Sony

Syndiant

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ferroelectrics

Nematics Lcos

Wavelength Selective Switching

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Home Appliance

Car

Plane

Military

Optical 3D Measurement

Medical

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market Research Report 2018

1 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

1.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Ferroelectrics

1.2.4 Nematics Lcos

1.2.5 Wavelength Selective Switching

1.3 Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Home Appliance

1.3.3 Car

1.3.4 Plane

1.3.5 Military

1.3.6 Optical 3D Measurement

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 29 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

