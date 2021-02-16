Meat Substitutes Market expected to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Meat Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global meat substitutes market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2018. Meat substitutes refer to food products that have a meat-like flavor, texture or appearance but do not contain meat. They are generally made up of raw materials that are rich in proteins and contain significant amounts of vitamins, iron, zinc and other nutrients that may be lacking in a vegan or a vegetarian diet. Due to the increasing awareness about the adverse health effects associated with the consumption of meat, consumers are shifting toward meat substitutes. Nowadays, many companies are investing substantially to improve the taste and texture of meat substitutes and providing a variety of product variants to consumers.

Request For a Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meat-substitutes-market/requestsample

Global Meat Substitutes Market Trends:

Meat substitutes are gaining immense popularity across the globe as they are associated with maintaining cholesterol and blood sugar levels, preventing menopausal difficulties and other related ailments. Apart from this, several campaigns on animal welfare, along with the rising prices of meat products and growing health-consciousness, have shifted consumer preference toward plant-based diets. Along with this, the increasing awareness about the environmental impact of animal farming for meat production has further encouraged them to incorporate meat substitutes in their daily diet. Besides, manufacturers have established various online retail portals that provide seamless distribution of these products to consumers, which in turn has positively impacted the industry. Moreover, they are coming up with innovative products, such as non-GMO and certified organic meat substitute products, offering functional, sustainable and highly nutritional alternatives to animal products. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Read full report summary with Table of Content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meat-substitutes-market

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been segregated into tofu and tofu ingredients, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP), seitan, Quorn and others.

On the basis of the source, the report finds that soy represents the most popular source. Other major segments are wheat and microprotein.

Based on the category, the market has been segmented into frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable products. Amongst these, frozen meat substitutes are mostly preferred by consumers across the globe.

The market has been categorized on the basis of the distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, health food stores, convenient stores and others.

Region-wise, Europe enjoys the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Quorn Foods (Marlow Foods Limited), Cauldron Foods, Campbell Soup Company, VBites Foods Limited, Blue Chip Group, Field Roast Grain Meat Co., Garden Protein International, Inc., LightLife Foods, Sweet Earth Foods, MGP Ingredients, Inc., Tofurky Company, Inc., Meatless Farm Company and Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited.

Browse Related Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-service-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal