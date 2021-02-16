Microcontroller Market 2019 Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Microcontroller Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

A microcontroller is an integrated circuit, which is installed in electronic devices to perform a specific task. It consists of programmable peripherals, processors and memory, along with multiple serial ports on a single computer chip. It is compact, has low power requirements and is embedded in devices, such as smartphones, microwave ovens, washing machines and laptops. The technologically advanced variants are utilized in marine vessels, aircraft, medical life support systems and robots to perform specialized functions.

The global market is driven by the thriving healthcare sector, which utilizes the product in heart rate monitors, spirometers and other devices. Furthermore, growth in the automotive industry which employs microcontrollers for operating accelerators, anti-lock brake interfaces and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles, is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the expansion of smart grid systems and the increasing trend of automation across manufacturing, retail, industrial and military sectors, along with the rising demand for portable electronics that require greater processing speeds and higher functionalities, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

8-Bit

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

Others

Breakup by Architecture:

8051 Architecture

AVR Architecture

PIC Architecture

ARM Architecture

Others

Breakup by Memory:

Embedded Memory Microcontroller

External Memory Microcontroller

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Powertrain and Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety and Security Systems

Infotainment and Telematics

Consumer Devices

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global microcontroller market.

