Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

Scope of the Report:

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. There are SMD/SMT multilayer ceramic capacitor and leaded (radial/axial) multilayer ceramic capacitor. SMD/SMT multilayer ceramic capacitor is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 93% of the global production market. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually.

Multilayer ceramic capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs.

The Murata, Samsung Electro, TDK Corp, Taiyo Yuden are most leading companies to produce high capacity (1uF-100uF) products, and Murata, Kyocera, Yageo, Walsin, Fenghua, EYANG is leaders of low capacity (<1uF) MLCC. Kyocera(AVX), TDK Corp, Murata, Vishay, Kemet are the key players for special MLCC products. By the way, high capacity MLCC took up about 55% of the total market and Low capacity MLCC took up about 37% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 10000 million US$ in 2024, from 8330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corp

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden

Yageo

Walsin

Kemet

Samwha

Vishay

JDI

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua

EYANG

Three-Circle

NIC Components

Nippon Chemi-Con

MARUWA

Torch

Request ForFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3777485-global-multilayer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defence

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3777485-global-multilayer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-market-2019-by

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 X7R

1.2.2 X5R

1.2.3 C0G (NP0)

1.2.4 Y5V

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Consumer Electronics

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial Machinery

1.3.4 Defence

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Murata

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Murata Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Samsung Electro

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Samsung Electro Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 TDK Corp

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 TDK Corp Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kyocera (AVX)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kyocera (AVX) Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Taiyo Yuden

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Taiyo Yuden Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Yageo

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Yageo Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Walsin

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Walsin Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com