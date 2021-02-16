Nfv Infrastructure Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2017 – 2025

In the telecommunication sector products are designed to build around specialist hardware and software in order to offer maximum reliability. Network function virtualization is about separating network functions from proprietary hardware and then consolidating, and running those functions as virtualized applications on a server. NFV focuses on virtualizing network functions such as firewalls, WAN acceleration, message routers, message border controllers (used in VoiP networks), content delivery networks (CDNs) and other specialized network applications. Network function virtualization allows network tasks to be performed by software running on commodity hardware, replacing expensive, dedicated hardware appliances. Increased adaptation of SDN (Software-defined networking) and reduction in CAPEX and OPEX are the key factors driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market is one of the significantly increasing market because of increasing demand from telecom sector. Telecom services providers use NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) to compute, in storage, and networking resources that can be used to build virtualized network functions.

Network function virtualization allows network tasks to be performed by software running on commodity hardware, replacing expensive, dedicated hardware appliances and NVF function made up of three components: virtualized network function (VNF), network function virtualization infrastructure (NFVI), and NFV management and orchestration (MANO).

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market increasing complexity and varied traffic pattern in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, surge in demand for cloud services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization in various regions will drive the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.

Major challenges of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market is the governance and security concerns among telecom organizations. In addition, macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market across the globe.

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market: Segmentation

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of Components:

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market segmented on the basis of Components. Components include NFV virtualization software and NFV IT infrastructure and services.

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market are as:

In February 2015, Brocade Communications Systems, U.S. based telecom company specializing in data and storage networking products announced to acquire Riverbed’s (U.S. based telecom company that develops products to improve application performance across wide area networks (WANs) SteelApp NFV Product Line

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market are Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Pluribus Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Nokia, VMware, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation and Pica8, Inc.

