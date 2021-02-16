NICOTINE POUCHES MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025
Nicotine Pouches are tobacco derived nicotine products that come with a chewing gum base and the nicotine is extracted from the plant nicotiana tabaccum.
According to sales channels, Nicotine Pouches are mainly sold through offline and online channels. And offline channel was the most widely used type which took up about 87.67% of the global total in 2017.
Europe is the largest consumption region of Nicotine Pouches in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 70.2% the global market in 2017, while North America was about 29.7%.
In the recent years, with the further development of the global campaign against tobacco, the consumption increase of Nicotine Pouches has been obvious. In the foreseeable future, the Nicotine Pouches will show an optimistic upward trend.
The global Nicotine Pouches market is valued at 70 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 9430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 84.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nicotine Pouches market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Nicotine Pouches in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nicotine Pouches in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Nicotine Pouches market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nicotine Pouches market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Swedish Match
Chill of Sweden, Inc.
Dryft
The Art Factory AB
Triumph Pouches
Skruf
JTI Sweden
Market size by Product
Coffee Flavors
Mint Flavors
Fruit Flavors
Other Flavors
Market size by End User
Offline
Online
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
