Oil Field Bio-solvents Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market

Oilfield bio-solvents are solvents rendered from renewable resources of biological origin such as fruits, plants, and others.

The high number of exploration activities, drive the demand for oilfield bio solvents. With the growing demands for oil and gas across the globe, the industry is continuously focusing on increasing oil and gas production and exploration activities such as the development of new and established hydrocarbon reserves. This will subsequently propel the demand for oil field bio solvents, fueling the market’s growth prospects.

The derivation of bio-solvents from renewable resources makes oilfield bio-solvents show high performance as carrier solvents, formulating ingredients, and cleaning solvents. Oilfield bio-solvents demonstrate the excellent ability of solvating pigments, resins, and oils and greases in different oilfield applications.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashburn Chemical Technologies

Croda

Stephan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

The global Oil Field Bio-solvents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil Field Bio-solvents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Field Bio-solvents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbons

Alcohols

Glycols

Ester

Ether

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Drilling

Other

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil Field Bio-solvents

1.2 Oil Field Bio-solvents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hydrocarbons

1.2.3 Alcohols

1.2.4 Glycols

1.2.5 Ester

1.2.6 Ether

1.3 Oil Field Bio-solvents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oil Field Bio-solvents Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Drilling

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Size

1.5.1 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Production (2014-2025)

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Field Bio-solvents Business

7.1 Ashburn Chemical Technologies

7.1.1 Ashburn Chemical Technologies Oil Field Bio-solvents Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Oil Field Bio-solvents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ashburn Chemical Technologies Oil Field Bio-solvents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Croda

7.2.1 Croda Oil Field Bio-solvents Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Oil Field Bio-solvents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Croda Oil Field Bio-solvents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Stephan Company

7.3.1 Stephan Company Oil Field Bio-solvents Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Oil Field Bio-solvents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Stephan Company Oil Field Bio-solvents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 The Dow Chemical Company

7.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company Oil Field Bio-solvents Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Oil Field Bio-solvents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company Oil Field Bio-solvents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Oil Field Bio-solvents Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Oil Field Bio-solvents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Oil Field Bio-solvents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

