Optical Metrology Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects by 2023

The optical metrology market is expected to reach $2,945.3 million by 2023. Buoyed by growing need for precise measuring tools and equipment for inspection in semiconductor industry, rise in demand for inspection of cracks and defects in underground pipes in the oil & gas industry, and increasing applications of optical metrology in manufacturing and healthcare industries.

the optical metrology market is segmented into optical/laser scanners, video measuring machines, and laser micrometery. The optical/laser scanners product category held the largest share of over 70% in 2017. In terms of adoption, optical/laser scanners are largely being preferred over the traditional Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), predominately due to higher speed, comparable accuracy, portability, and scalability.

APAC is expected to witness fastest CAGR during the forecast period, with China anticipated to lead the pack during the same period. The growth can be attributed to rising demand for optical metrology equipment for surface inspection, and measurement of automotive parts, supported by increasing production of vehicles in China, and government initiatives for the launch of electric vehicles in the country. In 2017, around 579,000 units of electric vehicles were sold in China, up from around 336,000 units in 2016. Further, the government of China has targeted to sell 2 million electric vehicles by 2020.

With growing manufacturing industry in the world, the demand for first article inspections, acceptance testing, and benchmark testing are increasing in this industry. The tools, molds, and assemblies used to manufacture precision parts need to be accurate and defect-free. Hence, they require laser scanners, comparators for measurements of dimensions. Owing to this, the demand for optical metrology is increasing globally.

Companies like Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, and Faro Technologies Inc. were the major companies involved in the launch of new products. For instance, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence launched GLOBAL Advantage High Throughput and Accuracy (HTA), a metrology solution for the aerospace industry, based on Hexagon’s advanced HP-O Multi optical scanning probe technology for high-speed non-contact measurement of aero- and land-based compressor blades in shop-floor environments.

Some of the players operating in the market include Nikon Metrology NV, Nanometrics Incorporated, Perceptron Inc., Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd., Quality Vision International Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, S-T Industries Inc., Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Micro-Vu, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Creaform Inc., GOM GmbH, and Mitutoyo Corporation.

Global Optical Metrology Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

Video measuring machines (VMM)

Optical/Laser scanners

Laser Micrometry

Market Segmentation by Application

Distance Measurement

Surface Inspection

Form Measurement

Market Segmentation by Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Others (include oil and gas, energy and utility, education, food and beverage, construction)

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America Optical Metrology Market By product By application By industry By country – U.S. and Canada

Europe Optical Metrology Market By product By application By industry By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Optical Metrology Market By product By application By industry By country – Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Optical Metrology Market By product By application By industry By country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Optical Metrology Market By product By application By industry By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Morocco and Rest of MEA



