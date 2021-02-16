Osseointegration Implants Market 2019: Current Growth Overview By Dentsply Sirona, Integrum, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Straumann Group, Nuvasive, Depuy Synthes Companies, Danaher Corporation, Stryker, William Demant, Henry Schein, Zimmer Biomet, Bicon, Osstem And Others
Global Osseointegration Implants Market Research report constitutes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from business specialists and their latest recognition and every manufacturer of the business via the market price chain. Osseointegration Implants Market Report also provides associate in-depth survey of key market players, which is based mostly on the organization’s varied objectives, such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw materials required and the organization’s money health. Osseointegration Implants research specialists additionally assessed the generation of sales and revenue generated in this specific market generally. This report also provides a comprehensive analysis of trends in the root market, several governing components and economic indicators, as well as improvements within the Osseointegration Implants Industry in every phase. The report covers both regional and international market analysis and therefore the projection of the “Osseointegration Implants market.”
Market Analysis:
Global Osseointegration Implants Market is expected to reach USD 8.38 billion by 2025, from USD 4.91 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Developments in the Market:
In July 2015, approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) given to humanitarian device exemption (HDE) for Integrum´s OPRA Implant System.
Competitors/Players:
Bicon, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Osstem Implant, Camlog, Integrum SE, Camlog, Insights, Inc., Straumann, Nuvasive, Inc, Depuy Synthes Companies, Danaher Corporation, Stryker Corporation, William Demant Holding A/S, Henry Schein Inc, Innovative Manufacturers, among others.
Competitive Analysis:
The global osseointegration implants Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as product launches, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Continuous Manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Drivers and Restraints:
Growing geriatric population.
Increasing number of incidents.
Rapid adoption of better technologies.
High cost requirement.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others
Segmentation: Global Osseointegration Implants Market
The global osseointegration implants market is segmented based on
- product type, material type, end user , geographical segments
Based on product type, the market is segmented into
- dental components , bone-anchored prosthesis
Dental component is further segmented into
- crown , abutment
Abutment is further classified into
- definitive abutment and temporary abutment
Bone anchored prosthesis is segmented into
- upper limb, lower limb
On the basis of material, the market is classified into
- ceramic implants, zirconia implants, stainless steel implants, titanium
On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into
- hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dental clinics
Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa
Customization of the Report: Global Osseointegration Implants report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
