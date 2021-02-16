Paper and Pulp Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Paper and pulp market is computed by the volume and value of the original pulp used for paper production in the report. There are BSK pulp, BHK pulp and BCTMP, etc. BHK pulp is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 53% of the global production market while BSK pulp is about 41%. And BCTMP is a rare type, represented less than 5% of the total. Paper pulp can be used in printing and writing paper, tissue paper, etc. The printing and writing paper is the main use of the Paper pulp with the share of about 2/3 in the world.

The global average price of paper pulp is in the falling volatility trend, from 712 $/kg in 2012 to 683 $/kg in 2016.

Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Finland, USA, Chile and China are now the key producers of Paper pulp in the world. China is the largest consumption and import country of Paper pulp products in the world in the past few years while the market share is about 1/3 in 2016, and China will keep the leading position in the next few years. Brazil, Canada, Indonesia and Chile are now the most key exporters of paper pulp in the world.

The worldwide market for Paper and Pulp is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 79600 million US$ in 2024, from 63300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Paper and Pulp in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stora Enso (FI)

Fibria (BR)

RGE (SG)

Sappi (ZA)

UMP (FI)

ARAUCO (CL)

CMPC (CL)

APP (SG)

Metsa Fibre (FI)

Suzano (BR)

IP (US)

Resolute (CA)

Ilim (RU)

Södra Cell (SE)

Domtar (US)

Nippon Paper (JP)

Mercer (CA)

Eldorado (BR)

Cenibra (BR)

Oji Paper (JP)

Ence (ES)

Canfor (CA)

West Fraser (CA)

SCA (SE)

Chenming (CN)

Sun Paper (CN)

Yueyang (CN)

Yongfeng (CN)

Huatai (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

High Yield Pulp (HYP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Other

