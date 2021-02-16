Polycarbonate Sheets Market Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Outlook For Players: 3A Composites GmbH, Arla Plast AB, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Excelite & Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc

The global polycarbonate sheets market is mainly driven by the growing application of polycarbonate sheets in various end-use industries, such as automotive and transportation; electrical and electronics; and building and construction. These sheets impart structural, safety, and aesthetic features to automobiles.

Polycarbonate sheets or panels are lightweight and transparent materials with high impact strength, great elasticity, and high functionality at a wide range of temperatures. Some of the main applications of these sheets include general and safety glazing, roofing, and protective screening.

Based on type, the polycarbonate sheets market is categorized into solid, multi-walled, corrugated, and other sheets. The demand for multi-walled sheets is increasing owing to their light weight, high UV resistance, impact strength, and thermal insulation, and excellent transparency.

Some of the major players operating in the global polycarbonate sheets market are 3A Composites GmbH, Arla Plast AB, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Excelite, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Plazit Polygal Group, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Suzhou OMAY Optical Materials Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, and Trinseo S.A.

