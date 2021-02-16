Popcorn Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Popcorn Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Popcorn Market

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated. Popcorn is able to pop like amaranth grain, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. When heated, pressure builds within the kernel, and a small explosion (or “pop”) is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns.

The leading manufactures mainly are ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyder’s-Lance. ConAgra is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016.

Geographically, the global popcorn market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and other. The USA held the largest share in the global popcorn products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 56% in 2016. The next is Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Popcorn market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5250 million by 2024, from US$ 3310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Popcorn business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Popcorn market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Popcorn value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Ready-to-eat popcorn

Microwave popcorn

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ConAgra

Weaver Popcorn

PepsiCo

Amplify

Snyder’s-Lance

Butterkist

American Popcorn

Angie’s Artisan Treats

Borges

Chamerfood

Garrett Popcorn Shops

Newman’s Own

Aramidth International

Joe and Seph

Mage’s

Inter-Grain

Quinn

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Popcorn consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Popcorn market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Popcorn manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Popcorn with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Popcorn submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

