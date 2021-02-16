Potato Chips Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 29 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, IMARC expects the market to reach a value of US$ 35 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 3.1% during the next five years. Potato chips are crisply fried thin slices of potato, seasoned with salt and spices. They contain a high amount of calories, potassium, vitamin B6, fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants.

The high-quality processing and storage of potato chips ensure prolonged shelf life, along with preventing moisture and microbiological spoilage. Owing to the availability of different variants of chips, such as fried, baked, plain, salted or flavored, they have emerged as one of the most popular snack foods and are widely consumed in restaurants, hotels, households, movie theatre and cafes.

Changing lifestyles have stimulated the demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food items, such as potato chips, catering to the on-the-go needs of consumers. Moreover, rapid globalization, coupled with high disposable income levels in regions including Asia and Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, has boosted the sales of potato chips. Apart from this, the rising health consciousness has led to the introduction of healthier alternatives, such as low-sodium, low-fat diet potato chips. Other than this, potato chips manufacturers have also expanded their spending for various R&D activities to introduce more diverse products in the market so as to strengthen their product portfolio. These are some factors which are having a direct impact on the growth of the market.

Global Potato Chips Market Segmentation:

Market Performance of Key Regions

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. Russia

4. China

5. Argentina

6. Brazil

7. India

Market Breakup by Product Type

1. Plain

2. Flavoured

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Specialty Food Stores

4. Online Stores

5. Others

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Pepsico (NASDAQ: PEP)

Kraft Foods

Kellogs (NYSE: K)

Diamond

General Mills

Nestle (OTCMKTS: NSRGY)

